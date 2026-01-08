Former Makerere guild president Papa Were Salim arrested over voter app

Security agencies have arrested Papa Were Salim, a former Makerere University Guild President, over an unauthorised voter location application as scrutiny of digital platforms intensifies ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Were Salim, the owner of the Fanon application, was taken into custody this week after authorities shut down the app, which had gained attention on social media.

The app claimed to help voters find their polling stations. Regulators, however, warned that it had no approval to access or share voter information.

The Uganda Communications Commission blocked access to the platform.

In a public notice dated January 7, 2026, the Commission said it acted on a request from the Electoral Commission.

“The Uganda Communications Commission has taken regulatory action in response to the operation of an unauthorised online platform that was providing voter-related information without approval from the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

UCC said it ordered licensed telecom operators and internet service providers to restrict access to the platform in Uganda.

“This action was taken to safeguard the integrity of public information systems, protect the orderly conduct of electoral processes, and prevent the dissemination of information that could potentially mislead members of the public,” the Commission said.

UCC stressed that the Electoral Commission alone manages voter registration data and voter location information.

“The management of voter registration data, voter location information, and all electoral processes remains the exclusive constitutional responsibility of the Electoral Commission,” the statement said.

The Commission said the action was administrative and preventive, and aimed at enforcing the law.

Sources familiar with the matter said the arrest is linked to alleged computer misuse, unauthorised access to electoral data and the publication of misleading information during an election period. By press time, security agencies had not disclosed specific charges, and investigations were ongoing.

The arrest has drawn public attention due to Were Salim’s past as Makerere University Guild President and his shift from student politics into civic technology.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public against using unofficial platforms for voter services, saying only the Electoral Commission has the legal mandate to publish such information.

The development comes as Uganda prepares for polling, with officials warning that misinformation and unregulated technology could undermine the electoral process.

