Flavia Tumusiime confirms MP-elect Ivan Kyeyune still with NTV

Nation Media Group Uganda has confirmed that Nakasongola County MP-elect Ivan Kyeyune remains with NTV Uganda as talks continue on his role following his election to Parliament.

Tumusiime confirmed this on X while responding to author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. He had asked about the future of Zungulu, the comic news segment Kyeyune presents every Friday.

“Kati @Mizzflav, foras who love Zungilulu tukoleki? Is Kyeyune, now MP elect, gonna be contracted for side gig alongside legislation?” Kakwenza asked.

Tumusiime replied: “Onarebo is still with us.”

NTV Uganda, based at Kampala Serena Hotel, had earlier said it hoped to retain Kyeyune’s services.

Kyeyune presents the weekly Zungulu, a comic segment that highlights unusual and offbeat soft news stories of the week.

He won the Nakasongola County parliamentary seat on the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

The win came on his third attempt, after losing the previous two elections.

On election day, January 15, 2026, Kyeyune said armed men attacked him while he was on his way to rescue his polling agents. He said they beat him and he was later hospitalised.

His victory sparked celebrations among journalists and fans. It also raised questions about the future of Zungulu on NTV.

However, Tumusiime said the station was still engaging him.

“We are still in talks with Onarebo,” she said in response to another user on X.

Kyeyune is the third NTV journalist to enter Parliament in the last five years.

Others are Agnes Nandutu, who became Bududa Woman MP, and Joel Ssenyonyi, who was elected Nakawa West MP.

Nandutu later became Junior Minister for Karamoja Affairs, while Ssenyonyi rose to Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

