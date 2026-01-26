First Daughter Patience recounts clash with her children’s school over ‘LGBT indoctrination’

Mrs Patience Rwabwogo, daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, has opened up about a confrontation with the management of one of her children’s former schools, recounting how pupils were exposed to inappropriate content without parental consent.

Speaking during a recent sermon at her church, Mrs Rwabwogo said she believes there is what she described as a “war on education, on children, families and innocence”.

She told congregants that while her children went to Vine International Christian Academy, they had spent several years at another school outside what she termed a Christian learning environment, an experience she said deeply troubled her.

Mrs Patience Rwabwogo

Recounting a particular incident, Mrs Rwabwogo said she attended a school play expecting a conventional production similar to works by writers such as Chinua Achebe or William Shakespeare, reflecting the traditional curriculum she grew up with.

She said she had not asked in advance about the play or its author.

However, when the play opened, she and other parents were shocked that children used language and expressions they found offensive and inappropriate for their age.

“All the parents were shocked when we heard the children and coming out of their mouths were some of the most terrible expletives and language. The parents were in complete shock and none of them knew what this play was about,” she recalled

According to Mrs Rwabwogo, the incident sparked an immediate backlash from parents, who confronted the school’s management and demanded an explanation.

Mrs Patience Rwabwogo

“After that night there was a rebellion by the parents against the management. We said we cannot have this kind of content being passed to our kids without our consent.”

The First daughter says that later she researched the play and its writer, and discovered the playwright was a gay activist, “who really hated families and children a pay so that they can indoctrinate the children in schools”

Following the episode, Mrs Rwabwogo said she became far more vigilant, personally reviewing every book her children read and monitoring the cartoons they watched.

“Most of the messages there are subliminal messages that snuck in there. Most times you will find stories of Little John who has two fathers or two mothers and is wondering if he's a girl in a boy’s body.”

