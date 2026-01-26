Muhoozi confirms social media restoration

This comes after days of disruption during the country’s highly contested 2026 general election.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, announced on Monday that all social media platforms are set to be fully restored before the end of the day.

Muhoozi in a post thanked Ugandans for their “support and co-operation throughout this electoral season”

“You are truly the greatest people on earth and you give us the courage to serve. God bless you all,” he added.

The restoration comes after weeks of severe internet restrictions that began just days before the vote. On 13 January, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) ordered a nationwide suspension of mobile internet and data services, citing security concerns and the potential spread of misinformation ahead of the 15 January presidential election.

The blackout knocked many online services offline, blocking web browsing, messaging apps, social media, and much of the country’s digital communication infrastructure.

The shutdown sparked criticism from rights groups and international organizations, who described it as a serious violation of freedom of expression and access to information during an important national vote.

Critics argued that restricting connectivity at such a crucial moment suppressed reporting and independent monitoring of the election.

In the immediate aftermath of the vote, authorities partially restored basic internet services to allow businesses, banks, and critical infrastructure to operate, but social media and messaging platforms remained blocked for several more days.

