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Fame Mukisa builds Ugandan entertainment brand in Netherlands

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:28 - 02 July 2026
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Fame Mukisa
Fame Mukisa is using entertainment to unite Ugandans in the Netherlands while building a trusted events brand.
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For many Ugandans in the Netherlands, Fame Mukisa has become a key name in entertainment and community events.

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Through Fame Events NL Amsterdam, he has helped bring Ugandan stars to Europe and created spaces where Ugandans abroad can meet, celebrate and feel connected to home.

His journey has faced challenges.

Mukisa says some people have tried to misuse his name by claiming to represent him while dealing with artists and the public.

He says such incidents have forced him to focus more on professionalism, openness and protecting the brand he has built.

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Earlier this year, Fame Events held a concert featuring Sheebah Karungi and Lydia Jazmine.

The event drew strong support from fans and strengthened Mukisa’s resolve to continue organising Ugandan entertainment events in Europe.

He is now preparing for his third major event of the year.

The Winter Fest will take place on December 5 in the Netherlands.

The event will feature John Blaq and Kapeke, in what organisers say will be a night of Ugandan music, culture and celebration.

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For Mukisa, the events are not only about entertainment.

He says they also unite Ugandans abroad, create opportunities for artists and show that hard work and integrity can overcome fraud.

As Fame Events grows, its message remains: “One People. One Vibe. Ugandans Abroad, Stronger Together.”

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