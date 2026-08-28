Dread Lazer takes his Kampala party experience to Kati Kati

Makerere University graduand and NRG Radio DJ Dread Lazer will headline a Smirnoff-backed showcase at Kati Kati on September 4, 2026.

Ugandan disc jockey Aaron Elwanu, known on stage as Dread Lazer, will headline a showcase at Kati Kati in Kampala on September 4, 2026.

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The 25-year-old DJ promises a night built around music, connection and self-expression. Smirnoff is supporting the event.

Elwanu says his stage name reflects his personality and musical roots. “Dread” represents his love for reggae, while “Lazer” describes the sharp and focused sets he aims to deliver.

Away from the decks, Elwanu describes himself as an introvert who prefers staying indoors. On stage, however, he draws energy from the crowd.

DJ Dread Lazer

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“The party is a place to let your worries disappear and just relax. Even though the music for that mood changes every time, my goal is to keep you completely in the moment,” he says.

Elwanu started experimenting with VirtualDJ, PCDJ and other computer software at a gaming station in 2012. He grew up near the Uganda-Kenya border, where he encountered music from both countries. Kenyan group Supremacy Sounds became one of his early influences.

His first paid job came at his Senior Six prom at Seeta High School in 2022. He missed much of his own prom to play music for other students.

The opportunity opened doors at Kenji’s, a former Kampala entertainment venue. He started with early evening sets alongside DJ Bugy and DJ Kuzzi before securing late-night slots at Kenji’s and Cielo Lounge.

He also performed at Seeta High School, Uganda Martyrs Namugongo, Nabisunsa Girls’ School and St Joseph’s Naggalama.

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DJ Dread Lazer

When Kenji’s closed and bookings declined after the Covid-19 lockdowns, Elwanu invested his savings in equipment. He posted mixes and mashups on TikTok during a university recess and attracted a growing audience.

His online work caught the attention of NRG Radio. He later completed a month-long audition and joined the station as a full-time DJ and influencer.

Elwanu built his career while studying Information Systems Technology at Makerere University. His parents initially feared that music would disrupt his education, but changed their position after seeing his progress.

His sets feature Afro-house and three-step, although he avoids limiting himself to one genre. He first studies the audience and the DJ playing before him, then selects music that matches the mood.

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Elwanu has since performed at the Smirnoff Fiestas and the Makerere University Business School Cultural Gala. He now hopes to take his sound beyond Uganda.