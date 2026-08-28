Intergenerational inclusion: The missing link in Africa's youth employment agenda

With 100M+ young Africans out of work, intergenerational collaboration is key to transforming skills into productivity and driving economic growth.

By Priscillia Kirabo

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Africa has spent the last two decades investing in young people. Governments have expanded access to education, development partners have financed skills development programmes, businesses have supported entrepreneurship, and policymakers have placed youth employment at the centre of national development strategies.

These investments have been necessary and must continue. Yet despite this progress, solving Africa's youth employment challenge remains a long way off. Millions of young people still struggle to transition from learning into meaningful and productive work. The question is no longer whether young people have potential. It is whether our economies are creating systems that allow that potential to flourish.

This year's International Youth Day theme, "Different Contexts, Common Aspirations," offers an important opportunity to rethink the conversation.

Across countries and communities, young people may face different realities, but they aspire to the same things: quality education, decent work, economic opportunity and the ability to contribute meaningfully to society.

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The challenge is not a lack of aspiration. Rather, it is that our labour markets, institutions and workplaces often fail to connect generations in ways that transform potential into productivity.

Africa's demographic advantage is well known. More than 545 million people are between the ages of 15 and 35, making the continent home to the world's youngest population. Yet the African Youth Employment Clock estimates that more than 100 million young Africans are not in employment, education or training. This is more than a social challenge; it is a growing economic risk.

Uganda illustrates both the promise and the challenge. Nearly 78 percent of its population is under the age of 30, positioning the country to benefit significantly from its demographic dividend. Yet skills mismatches, weak school-to-work transitions, limited access to quality jobs, digital exclusion and infrastructure gaps continue to constrain young people's economic participation.

Every year, an estimated 700,000 young Ugandans enter the labour market, but only about 200,000 secure formal employment. Young women, refugees and rural youth continue to face the greatest barriers despite significant investments in education, entrepreneurship and digital skills.

These investments remain indispensable. However, developing skills alone will not unlock Africa's demographic dividend or deliver inclusive and sustainable growth. The next step is ensuring that young people enter environments where innovation is strengthened by experience, where new ideas are refined by institutional knowledge, and where leadership is shared rather than simply transferred.

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This is where intergenerational collaboration becomes an economic strategy rather than just a social aspiration.

Research supports this approach. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 finds that organisations with multigenerational workforces are better positioned to adapt to disruption because they combine fresh thinking with institutional knowledge and experience. Likewise, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) concludes that stronger intergenerational collaboration improves productivity, strengthens labour markets and supports more sustainable economic growth.

For Africa, this presents a strategic opportunity.

Imagine workplaces where experienced professionals mentor young entrepreneurs while learning digital tools and emerging technologies in return. Imagine universities where retired industry experts collaborate with young researchers to solve local development challenges. Picture agricultural value chains where indigenous farming knowledge is combined with climate-smart innovation to improve productivity and resilience.

These are practical examples of how different generations create greater value together than either could achieve alone.

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Encouragingly, workforce development programmes across Uganda are already beginning to build these bridges. Mastercard Foundation supported Programs such as the Bridge programme are expanding access to secondary, tertiary and skills education for refugee and host-community youth.

The Leaders in Teaching programme is strengthening teachers' digital competencies, school leadership and institutional capacity to improve learning outcomes, while the Higher Education Access Programme is creating alternative pathways into university for young people who do not meet traditional admission requirements.

These initiatives demonstrate an important principle: successful youth employment programmes do more than equip young people with skills. They create ecosystems where knowledge, opportunity and experience intersect.

That same principle should shape national policy.

Governments should embed lifelong learning into labour market strategies. Businesses should build age-diverse teams and promote mentorship in both directions. Universities should strengthen collaboration between students, researchers and experienced professionals. Development partners should invest not only in preparing young people for work, but also in building institutions that enable continuous learning and collaboration throughout people's careers.

Whenever I think about opportunity, I think about my mother.

She grew up at a time when many girls were denied an education. After losing her parents, she was forced to leave school and spent years out of school before courageously seeking a second chance to learn. She did not ask for extraordinary opportunities. She simply wanted the chance to acquire the knowledge and skills to build a better future.

That opportunity changed not only her life, but mine.

Today, millions of young Africans are asking for that same opportunity. They deserve quality education, relevant skills and meaningful work. But they also deserve workplaces where their ideas are valued, where they can learn from those who came before them, and where experience is viewed not as a barrier to youth, but as a catalyst for growth and success.

The African next competitive advantage will not be determined solely by the size of its youth population. It will be defined by how effectively it brings together the energy, creativity and digital fluency of young people with the experience, wisdom and institutional knowledge of older generations.

That is how different contexts become shared aspirations. And how shared aspirations become Africa's next competitive advantage.