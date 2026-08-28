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Juliana Kanyomozi mourns King Oyo: ‘It is a very dark day for Tooro’

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:06 - 28 August 2026
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Juliana Kanyomozi and King Oyo
Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has described King Oyo’s death as a painful loss and a dark day for Tooro Kingdom.
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Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has mourned the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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King Oyo died on August 27, 2026, aged 34.

Kanyomozi, who comes from the Tooro royal family, described the King’s death as a painful loss for the kingdom.

“Enkuba etutiire!! It is a very dark day for Tooro Kingdom,” Kanyomozi wrote.

“Rest in peace Your Majesty Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. Gone too soon. What a loss!!!!”

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King Oyo ascended the throne at the age of three in 1995 after the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III. He led Tooro Kingdom for nearly 31 years.

His death has drawn condolences from cultural leaders, government officials and members of the public.

Tooro Kingdom is expected to announce the funeral and mourning arrangements.

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