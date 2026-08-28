Tooro subjects gather at Muchwa Kingdom complex as 9 days of mourning commence

Tooro Kingdom subjects gather at Muchwa complex in Fort Portal as nine days of mourning begin for King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Subjects of Tooro Kingdom have started gathering at the Muchwa Kingdom complex in Fort Portal as the official mourning period for King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV begins.

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Kingdom spokesperson Vincent Mugume Crouch said Tooro would observe nine days of mourning in line with its traditions.

The kingdom has invited all subjects mourning the Omukama to assemble at Muchwa as officials prepare further arrangements.

“We shall be informing you of the rest of the arrangements in the near future because, as you know, this happened in the night,” Mugume said.

“At the moment, we invite the people of Tooro to Muchwa; that is where we are meeting. The rest will be revealed later.”

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King Oyo died at about 10pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki confirmed his death.

The King was 34 and had ruled Tooro for nearly 31 years.

Muchwa, also known as the Muchwa Complex, houses the kingdom’s administrative headquarters and parliament.

The complex sits on a hill in Fort Portal Tourism City. It complements Karuziika Royal Palace, the main royal residence.

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The kingdom has yet to provide information about the return of the King’s body, burial date or other funeral arrangements.