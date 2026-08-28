Tooro subjects gather at Muchwa Kingdom complex as 9 days of mourning commence
Subjects of Tooro Kingdom have started gathering at the Muchwa Kingdom complex in Fort Portal as the official mourning period for King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV begins.
Kingdom spokesperson Vincent Mugume Crouch said Tooro would observe nine days of mourning in line with its traditions.
The kingdom has invited all subjects mourning the Omukama to assemble at Muchwa as officials prepare further arrangements.
“We shall be informing you of the rest of the arrangements in the near future because, as you know, this happened in the night,” Mugume said.
“At the moment, we invite the people of Tooro to Muchwa; that is where we are meeting. The rest will be revealed later.”
King Oyo died at about 10pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki confirmed his death.
The King was 34 and had ruled Tooro for nearly 31 years.
Muchwa, also known as the Muchwa Complex, houses the kingdom’s administrative headquarters and parliament.
The complex sits on a hill in Fort Portal Tourism City. It complements Karuziika Royal Palace, the main royal residence.
The kingdom has yet to provide information about the return of the King’s body, burial date or other funeral arrangements.
King Oyo ascended the throne on September 12, 1995, at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.