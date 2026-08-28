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Ugandan kingdoms mourn King of Tooro Oyo Nyimba

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:42 - 28 August 2026
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The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, also sent condolences to the Tooro royal family and the King’s subjects.
Uganda's traditional kingdoms mourn the passing of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro, who died aged 34 after ruling for nearly 31 years.
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Uganda’s traditional kingdoms have joined the people of Tooro in mourning King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died aged 34.

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The institutions released condolence messages on Friday morning following confirmation of the Omukama’s death on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Buganda Kingdom said it stood with the people of Tooro following the loss of a cultural leader who had served both his kingdom and Uganda.

“We regret the passing of the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who has passed away.

Buganda said it mourned with the people of Tooro following the death of their leader, whom it described as valuable to the country.

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The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, also sent condolences to the Tooro royal family and the King’s subjects.

“The people of Busoga and I join the Royal Family and the people of Tooro Kingdom in mourning the passing of His Majesty Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV,” the Kyabazinga said.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro

He remembered King Oyo as a visionary and humble cultural leader who preserved tradition while inspiring young people.

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“His Majesty was one of the visionary traditional leaders of our time, whose leadership, humility and commitment to preserving culture while inspiring a new generation left a lasting mark on Tooro, Uganda and beyond,” he said.

The Kyabazinga said Uganda had lost a distinguished cultural leader whose contribution would remain relevant to future generations.

“In Omukama Oyo, Uganda has lost an important voice and a distinguished cultural leader whose legacy will endure for generations,” he said.

Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki announced that King Oyo died at about 10pm on August 27.

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992. He ascended the throne on September 12, 1995, at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.

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He ruled Tooro Kingdom for nearly 31 years.

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