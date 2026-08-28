Kabaka Mutebi saddened by King Oyo passing, Mayiga hails centuries-old Buganda-Tooro cooperation

Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has expressed sorrow over the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has expressed sorrow over the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II mourns the passing of Tooro's King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, as Katikkiro Mayiga highlights historical ties.

Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has expressed sorrow over the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga said he informed the Kabaka about the King’s death after receiving confirmation from his Tooro counterpart, Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.

“The news of the passing of King Oyo Nyimba Rukidi IV of Tooro left us in shock, grief and great fear,” Mayiga said.

“Yesterday, I was with the Prime Minister of Tooro. We had a casual chat. Later, he gave me this sad news, and I delivered it to the Kabaka. He was saddened.”

Mayiga said Kabaka Mutebi had sent condolences to the Tooro royal family and the King’s subjects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Oyo died at about 10pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026. He was 34.

Mayiga said Tooro and Uganda had expected much from the young monarch, who had ruled the kingdom for nearly 31 years.

“King Oyo was very young, having been born in 1992, and Tooro had high hopes, as did Uganda as a whole,” he said.

Mayiga also reflected on the long relationship between Buganda and Tooro. He said the kingdoms had worked together since Tooro’s establishment in 1830.

He noted that Buganda’s kings had helped raise several Tooro princes and princesses over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

“Many Tooro princes and princesses have been raised by the kings of Buganda,” Mayiga said.

He added that Kabaka Mutebi was named among King Oyo’s caretakers when the young monarch took the throne in 1995.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even when King Oyo was crowned, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was named as one of his caretakers,” he said.

King Oyo became Omukama at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.

Mayiga asked the Abatooro to remain united as they mourn their King.

“We, therefore, grieve and stand with Tooro, and we pray that the people of Tooro remain together,” he said.