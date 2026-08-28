Gen Kainerugaba Mourns Passing Of Tooro King Oyo

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has mourned King Oyo as a great royal who still had much to contribute to Uganda.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has mourned the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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King Oyo died on the evening of August 27, 2026, aged 34.

In a post on X on August 28, Gen Kainerugaba expressed shock and sadness over the young monarch’s death.

“I am extremely saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Omukama Oyo Rukidi IV. Our country has lost a great royal at a very young age. He still had a lot to contribute to our beloved country. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki confirmed that King Oyo died at about 10pm.

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The announcement followed hours of uncertainty over the King’s condition. The kingdom had dismissed social media reports of his death earlier in the day and said he remained in critical condition.

King Oyo was born on April 16, 1992. He ascended the throne at the age of three in 1995 following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

His reign lasted nearly 31 years. His young age at the time of his coronation also placed him among the world’s youngest monarchs.

Tooro Kingdom has assured the public that the crown will continue. It said the late King leaves behind a prince who will succeed him.