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Dr Muganga was rejected because of holding 3 passports - Kabanda

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:49 - 03 June 2026
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Dr Lawrence Muganga and Daudi Kabanda
Daudi Kabanda says Dr Lawrence Muganga's rejection by Parliament's Appointments Committee was linked to citizenship concerns, not his ethnic background.
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  • Daudi Kabanda says Dr Lawrence Muganga was not rejected because he is a Munyarwanda.

  • Kabanda claims the Appointments Committee found that Muganga held Ugandan, Canadian and Rwandan passports.

  • Frank Gashumba blames Muganga's rejection on issues raised during the vetting process about his citizenship.

  • The Appointments Committee has not publicly released detailed reasons for its decision.

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Kasambya County Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda has said Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga was not rejected by Parliament's Appointments Committee for being a Munyarwanda, as some social media users have alleged.

According to Kabanda, who is also the Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Dr Muganga was rejected for the position of Internal Affairs minister after it was found that he held three passports.

The passports in question are from Uganda, Canada and Rwanda.

"Mr. Muganga Lawrence was not rejected by the committee for being a Munyarwanda, a narrative i see some people so deceptively selling. We have other leaders who are banyarwanda who were approved & have been approved in the past. Hon. Aisha Ssekindi and Dianah Mutasingwa were approved yet they are Banyarwanda but Ugandan citizens," Kabanda posted on X.

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"Muganga was not approved after he denied holding a Rwandan passport, but the Committee investigations confirmed he holds 3 passports: Ugandan, Canadian and Rwandan. Why was he denying it? Therefore, the claim that he was rejected because of being a munyarwanda is totally false, misleading & dangerous."

Some observers claimed Kabanda could be pushing a false narrative because of his differences with Frank Gashumba, an associate of Dr Muganga.

Frank Gashumba
Frank Gashumba

Gashumba, the chairman of the Abavandimwe Council, has blamed Muganga's rejection on Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

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According to Gashumba, when questions emerged about Muganga's citizenship, he took steps to comply with the law by renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

He said the vetting process proceeded smoothly until Tayebwa alleged that Muganga held a third citizenship in Rwanda.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the vetting session, Muganga acknowledged holding Ugandan and Canadian citizenship but denied claims that he was a citizen of Rwanda.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa

Gashumba argued that Muganga had been treated differently from other appointees.

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The Appointments Committee has not released detailed reasons for its decision beyond concerns relating to citizenship requirements under Ugandan law.

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