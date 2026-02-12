Don’t just hope for a pay rise — strategically negotiate it

An employee engaging with her boss in office

Negotiating a pay rise while already employed can feel intimidating, but with the right preparation and approach, it is both possible and professional.

As the cost of living continues to rise in Uganda, from rent to transport and school fees, many professionals are asking the same question: How do I ask for a salary increase without jeopardising my job?

Career experts at recruitment agency BrighterMonday Uganda say salary negotiations should be approached as a business conversation — not a personal plea.

1. Do Your Homework First

Before scheduling a meeting with your supervisor, research market rates for your role. Understanding your market value is crucial. “Employees should benchmark their salaries against industry standards in Uganda to ensure their expectations are realistic and data-driven,” their career advisors recommend.

Use salary surveys, job listings, and industry networks to gather insights. If your pay is below market rate and your performance has been strong, you already have a solid foundation for discussion.

2. Build a Results-Based Case

Employers respond to results, not emotions. Experts emphasise the importance of documenting measurable achievements. Did you increase sales? Improve efficiency? Lead a successful project? Take on extra responsibilities?

Prepare specific examples that show how you’ve added value to the organisation. Frame your request around contribution and growth rather than personal financial needs.

3. Choose the Right Timing

Timing can significantly affect the outcome of your negotiation. Ideally, request a salary review after a strong performance appraisal, completion of a major project, or during annual review cycles.

Employees need to avoid asking during financially difficult periods for the company. Instead, align your request with moments when your impact is most visible.

4. Be Professional and Open to Dialogue

When making the request, remain confident but respectful. Clearly state your case and propose a specific figure or percentage increase backed by your research.

Importantly, negotiation should be a conversation. If an immediate salary increase isn’t possible, consider alternatives such as performance-based bonuses, additional benefits, flexible work arrangements, or a scheduled review in a few months.

5. Prepare for Any Outcome

Not every negotiation will result in an instant raise. However, as BrighterMonday Uganda’s career experts note, even a declined request can open doors to clarity. Ask what targets you need to meet to qualify for future increases.

