Dates for Makerere law pre-entry exam announced; requirements, how to apply

In a statement, the Academic Registrar, Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, said the examination will run from 9:00am to 12:00 noon.

In a statement, the Academic Registrar, Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, said the examination will run from 9:00am to 12:00 noon.

Makerere University has set April 18, 2026 for its law pre-entry exam and outlined strict eligibility, application, and payment requirements ahead of the April 12 deadline.

Makerere University has announced that the pre-entry examination for admission to its Bachelor of Laws programme for the 2026/2027 academic year will be held on April 18, 2026.

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In a statement, the Academic Registrar, Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, said the examination will run from 9:00am to 12:00 noon.

“The Pre-Entry Examination for admission to the Bachelor of Laws for 2026/2027 will be held on Saturday April 18, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon,” said Buyinza Mukadasi.

He said every applicant seeking admission to the law programme must sit and pass the university’s pre-entry examination. He added that applicants must first meet Makerere University’s general admission requirements and also qualify under one of four categories.

Buyinza Mukadasi said A’ level leavers must have an O’ level certificate or its equivalent with at least five passes, plus an A’ level certificate or its equivalent with a minimum of 13 points for male applicants and 12 points for female applicants in any humanities or science combination. He said candidates who sat A’ level before 2013 must have 15 points for males and 14 points for females.

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He said diploma holders must have at least a second class or credit diploma from a recognised institution and must attach certified copies of their transcripts. He said provisional results will not be accepted.

For mature age applicants, Buyinza Mukadasi said only those who passed the Makerere University mature age entry examination for Bachelor of Laws on December 14, 2024, and December 13, 2025, are eligible.

He added that degree holders must be graduates in any discipline from a chartered university and must attach certified degree transcripts. However, he said degree holders are not eligible for government sponsorship.

The registrar said applicants interested in government sponsorship must have applied for Bachelor of Laws government sponsorship through the government application form. He added that all diploma holders seeking government sponsorship should have applied by March 13, 2026.

He said degree and diploma holders seeking private sponsorship for Bachelor of Laws day or afternoon should also have applied by March 13, 2026. He added that A’ level and direct entry applicants seeking private sponsorship for the day and afternoon programmes must apply afresh when the university admission advert is released in April 2026.

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Buyinza Mukadasi said admission will depend on performance in the pre-entry examination and on the available intake slots for private day and private afternoon under the categories of A’ level, diploma holder, mature age, degree holder and international applicants.

He said the examination will test reading and comprehension skills, language skills, numerical skills and logic, general knowledge, and analytical writing skills.

Makerere said the application process is fully online through its portal. Applicants must sign up using their official full names, email address and mobile phone number. The names used must match those on the birth certificate and academic documents. Those who changed their names must present a deed poll at Room 505, Senate Building.

After signing up, the applicant is required to generate a Payment Reference Number before filling in the application form. Payment can be made through banks used by the Uganda Revenue Authority or through mobile money.

The university said the non-refundable application fee is Shs110,000 for Ugandans, East Africans and refugees, and 75 dollars or its equivalent for international applicants, excluding bank charges.

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Makerere said applicants using Airtel Money should dial *185#, select Pay Bill, choose URA, then Pay Registered, enter the PRN and follow the prompts. Those using MTN Mobile Money should dial *165#, select Payments, then Fees and Taxes, choose URA, then PRN Payments, enter the PRN and follow the prompts.

The university said all applicants must attach scanned PDF copies of original academic documents, identification documents and a recent coloured passport-size photograph with a white background. Former school identity cards will be accepted for A’ level applicants, while all other applicants must present valid identity cards.

Buyinza Mukadasi said applicants must provide their own email address and active mobile phone number because the university will use them for official communication. He warned candidates not to use contact details of people helping them to apply.

He also gave special guidance to applicants with visual impairment. He said they should come with laptops installed with a computer braille programme and report first to the examination coordination venue at LLT 1A, COCIS Block B, from where they will be directed to their examination room.

He warned against malpractice during the application and examination process.

“Cases of IMPERSONATION, FALSIFICATION OF INFORMATION / DOCUMENTS, FRAUDULENT ACCESS OR GIVING FALSE/INCOMPLETE INFORMATION, whenever discovered, either at sitting examination/s, at registration or afterwards, will lead to AUTOMATIC CANCELLATION OF RESULTS, ADMISSION, REVOCATION OF AWARD where applicable and prosecution in the Courts Of Law,” said Buyinza Mukadasi.

He added that no applicant will be allowed to carry smart gadgets such as mobile phones, scientific calculators or smart watches into the examination venue. He said any candidate found with such gadgets will have the examination cancelled automatically.

Buyinza Mukadasi also warned applicants against paying for fake preparation classes.

“NB: THERE IS NO COACHING FOR THIS EXAMINATION. DO NOT WASTE MONEY ON THOSE WHO ADVERTISE THEMSELVES AS OFFERING PREPARATION MATERIALS AND BRIEFINGS,” he said.