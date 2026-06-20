URA Asst Commissioner James Abola was ordered to pay Shs 100 million to a junior colleague for defamation

URA Asst Commissioner James Abola was ordered to pay Shs 100 million to a junior colleague for defamation

Court orders URA staffer to pay Shs 100 million to colleague for defaming him on WhatsApp group

he High Court has awarded a URA officer Shs 100 million after finding that a colleague defamed him in a senior management WhatsApp group by spreading unverified allegations linking him to a shooting and a love triangle.

The High Court in Kampala has ordered a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officer to pay Shs 100 million in damages to a colleague after finding that he defamed him in a senior management WhatsApp group by portraying him as a violent criminal involved in a shooting over a woman.

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Justice Isaac Bonny Teko delivered the ruling on June 17, 2026, in a suit filed by Nicholas Jjengo against James Abola.

James Abola was serving at the time as Assistant Commissioner Staff Compliance while Jjengo was a tax auditor.

Jjengo sought compensation for libel arising from messages Abola posted on the URA Senior Management WhatsApp forum on September 18, 2022.

Court documents show that the messages identified Jjengo by name and described him as a customs officer being hunted by police over a shooting incident.

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One of the messages stated: “UPF Kasangati is looking for one Jjengo Nicholas a CUSTOMS OFFICER who shot 3 bullets at some victims last night.”

A second message went further, claiming that the “perpetrator” had followed another vehicle and fired at it after a woman described as “a skirt” refused to enter his car following a social outing.

Jjengo argued that the statements were false and damaged his reputation among his superiors, colleagues and the wider URA community.

He told court that the messages portrayed him as a wanted criminal, a reckless gunman, a violent aggressor, an adulterer and an immoral person. Abola denied wrongdoing.

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He argued that he had received the information from ASP Patrick Lumumba Okello, an officer attached to the Staff Compliance Division, and merely shared it in good faith with senior managers.

He also contended that the communication was protected by qualified privilege because it concerned a matter of staff conduct and security. He further argued that he had used phrases such as “it is alleged” and “investigation is still ongoing,” making it clear that the claims had not been confirmed.

However, Justice Teko found that the messages went beyond a routine management alert.

“The natural and ordinary meaning of that message is that the Plaintiff was wanted by police for shooting at victims,” the judge ruled.

“That is a serious imputation of criminality and violence.”

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The court also criticised the second publication for introducing what it described as a sensational and damaging narrative involving jealousy, a woman and a shooting.

“The use of the word ‘skirt’ introduced a moral and sexual innuendo. It portrayed the Plaintiff, a married man and public officer, as immoral, reckless, violent and unfit for trust,” Justice Teko stated.

While the judge accepted that Abola had a legitimate duty to alert management about serious allegations involving a URA officer, he said that duty did not excuse publishing unverified and embellished claims.

“Qualified privilege protects responsible communication made in good faith; it does not protect reckless embellishment, sensationalism or publication made with indifference to truth,” the ruling reads.

The court noted that senior URA officials who received the messages sought clarification from Jjengo and were informed that the allegations were false. Despite this, there was no evidence that Abola made meaningful efforts to verify the claims before publishing them.

Justice Teko also rejected the argument that repeating allegations protects a person from liability.

“A person who republishes defamatory allegations cannot escape liability merely by saying that the matter is alleged, especially where the allegation is grave, the audience influential, and the publisher has means of verification,” he held.

The court found that the publications were defamatory and that Abola's defence of qualified privilege had been defeated by recklessness and disregard for the truth.

Justice Teko ordered Abola to issue a written apology within 14 days and publish it on the same URA Senior Management WhatsApp forum where the allegations were circulated.

The court also awarded Jjengo Shs 70 million in general damages and Shs 30 million in exemplary damages, bringing the total award to Shs 100 million.

In addition, Abola was permanently barred from publishing similar allegations against Jjengo unless they are made lawfully, in good faith, after proper verification and within the scope of his official duties.