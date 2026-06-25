Court orders Dean Luboowa to pay Shs 100 million to Deputy IGG  for defamation

The High Court has ordered TikToker Dean Luboowa to apologise to Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe and pay her Shs100 million after finding that he defamed her.

The High Court in Kampala has ordered journalist and content creator Dean Luboowa Saava, to pay Shs100 million in damages to Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe after finding that he defamed her.

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In a judgment delivered on June 24, 2026, Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma ruled that statements published by Luboowa on his TikTok platform “TV10 Gano Mazima,” were false and defamatory.

Muhairwe had sued Luboowa seeking a declaration that his statements were defamatory, a permanent injunction, a public apology, general and exemplary damages, costs and interest.

Luboowa allegedly accused Muhairwe of corruption, claiming she received Shs200 million linked to the Kaabong road project and portraying her as unfit to hold public office.

The court heard that Luboowa neither filed a defence nor appeared in court despite being served with the summons. The case therefore proceeded ex parte.

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Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe

Justice Kavuma held that Muhairwe's evidence remained unchallenged and that the defendant knowingly made false and malicious statements that injured her reputation.

The court awarded Muhairwe Shs100 million in general damages after considering the injury to her reputation, the distress caused and Luboowa's failure to apologise or defend the claims.

However, the judge declined to award the Shs300 million in exemplary damages sought by Muhairwe, finding no evidence that Luboowa had made any material profit from the publications.

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The court declared that Lubowa’s TikTok statements were false and defamatory, permanently barred him from making or publishing further defamatory statements about Muhairwe, and directed him to publish a public apology on the TV10 Gano Mazima TikTok platform where the statements first appeared.