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Concerns rise as Uganda’s refugee population set to exceed 2 million
Uganda’s refugee numbers are projected to pass two million as the country prepares to receive about 27,000 more people in the 2026/2027 financial year.
The update was shared by Apollo Kivumbi, Assistant Commissioner in the Office of the Prime Minister, while presenting the Ministry’s policy statement to the Committee on Presidential Affairs on March 26, 2026.
Kivumbi said the new arrivals will be supported under the second phase of the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project, funded largely by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees at a cost of 328 million dollars.
He said the project is already active and will support host districts with social services, infrastructure and income opportunities.
However, Adjumani East MP James Mamawi questioned the plan to bring in more refugees. He said the focus should shift to improving the welfare of those already in the country.
Mamawi noted that refugees receive about Shs10,000 monthly for food, which he said shows limited capacity to support more people. He also raised concerns over how funds are shared among districts, saying areas hosting the highest numbers receive less support.
Uganda continues to host refugees mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.
Meanwhile, Moroto Municipality MP Francis Adome warned that school dropout rates in Karamoja could rise again if the school feeding programme is not funded in the next budget. He said he could not trace the programme in the 2026/2027 estimates.
Adome added that budget cuts risk reversing gains made in restoring peace, including the reduction of cattle rustling.
He said funding for the sub-region has dropped sharply from Shs32 billion to Shs2.7 billion, affecting key programmes.
Committee chairperson Alex Byarugaba called on the Office of the Prime Minister to give more attention to affirmative action areas such as Karamoja, Teso, Bunyoro and Luwero, saying they remain underfunded despite government efforts.
The Office of the Prime Minister has proposed a budget of Shs216 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year.