Cindy picked to represent Uganda at UN forum

Ugandan singer Cindy Sanyu has been selected to represent Uganda at the Sustainable Future Forum at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok on March 19, 2026.

The event will take place on March 19, 2026, according to a poster shared by the singer.

The forum brings together voices from different countries to discuss sustainability and global development.

Ugandan musicians continue to make moves beyond the music industry. A few months ago, Juliana Kanyomozi took part in the 2026 International Visitor Leadership Program.

What a good way to start 2026#Grateful pic.twitter.com/p7dHIfR463 — CINDY SANYU (@CindySanyu_UG) January 5, 2026

The programme is a professional exchange run by the United States Department of State. It exposes emerging leaders to American political, economic, social and cultural life.

Who is Cindy Sanyu?

Cindy Sanyu was born Cinderella Sanyu Munyonjo. Her mother is an Itesot, while her late father was a Munyoro from Masindi. Her father died when she was two years old, and she was raised by her mother.

She joined the music industry in 2005 through the Coca-Cola Real Stars competition. Although she did not win, she recorded a song titled Time to Say Goodbye.

Later that year, she joined the Coca-Cola Popstars competition while in Mbale. That process led to the formation of Blu3 in 2005. She joined the group while still in Senior Six.

She sang with Blu3 for two years before leaving the group. She later returned to school.