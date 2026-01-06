Advertisement

Cindy picked to represent Uganda at UN forum

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:47 - 06 January 2026
Cindy Sanyu
Ugandan singer Cindy Sanyu has been selected to represent Uganda at the Sustainable Future Forum at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok on March 19, 2026.
The event will take place on March 19, 2026, according to a poster shared by the singer.

The forum brings together voices from different countries to discuss sustainability and global development.

Ugandan musicians continue to make moves beyond the music industry. A few months ago, Juliana Kanyomozi took part in the 2026 International Visitor Leadership Program.

The programme is a professional exchange run by the United States Department of State. It exposes emerging leaders to American political, economic, social and cultural life.

Juliana Kanyomozi

Who is Cindy Sanyu?

Cindy Sanyu was born Cinderella Sanyu Munyonjo. Her mother is an Itesot, while her late father was a Munyoro from Masindi. Her father died when she was two years old, and she was raised by her mother.

She joined the music industry in 2005 through the Coca-Cola Real Stars competition. Although she did not win, she recorded a song titled Time to Say Goodbye.

Later that year, she joined the Coca-Cola Popstars competition while in Mbale. That process led to the formation of Blu3 in 2005. She joined the group while still in Senior Six.

Cindy Sanyu

She sang with Blu3 for two years before leaving the group. She later returned to school.

Her solo career began in 2007. In 2008, she released hit songs such as Mbikoye, Nawewe and Ayokyayokya. She has remained one of Uganda’s most successful female artistes.

