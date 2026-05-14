Cindy is more talented but I do better business – Sheebah

She said while Cindy may be the more talented vocalist, she still believes she dominates when it comes to business, popularity, and commercial success.

Sheebah said Cindy Sanyu is a better singer than her.

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She however claimed she performs better in business, numbers, and fan support.

The rivalry between the two artistes dates back several years and peaked during their 2023 music battle.

Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi says she is no longer preoccupied with her long-running rivalry with fellow musician Cindy Sanyu, having appreciated the weaknesses and strong points they have over each other.

She said while Cindy may be the more talented vocalist, she still believes she dominates when it comes to business, popularity, and commercial success.

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Speaking on her podcast Let’s Talk About It, recently, Sheebah said the two artists have different strengths and no longer need to compete over who sings better.

“We all know that Cindy is a beautiful singer … She doesn’t have to prove that. Why even prove to me of all people? She already knows she can sing better than me, the audience, the fans,” Sheebah said.

Sheebah Karungi

The self-styled “Karma Queen” however insisted that Cindy cannot match her influence in the music business.

“But you know what she knows she can’t do better than me? The business; the favour, the audience, the fans, the numbers, the hits. That she can’t beat me,” she said.

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Sheebah added that while Cindy may outperform her vocally, she believes she has a stronger connection with fans and greater commercial appeal.

“She can beat me at being arrogant but she can’t beat my favour because God gave me that. She might think that I don’t deserve it, but God already gave that to me anyway,” Sheebah said.

Sheebah Karungi

The comments reignite one of Uganda’s most talked-about music rivalries, which has dominated entertainment headlines for years

The clash between the two artistes intensified around 2019 after Cindy repeatedly questioned Sheebah’s musical ability, arguing that Sheebah relied more on performance, dance, and stage appeal than vocal strength. Sheebah’s supporters defended her success, pointing to her hit songs, sold-out concerts, and strong fanbase.

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The rivalry later evolved into a public music battle that culminated in the highly publicised Cindy vs Sheebah Battle at Kololo Independence Grounds in September 2023. The showdown attracted thousands of fans and became one of Uganda’s biggest entertainment events that year.

Cindy Sanyu

Over the years, both singers have traded public remarks through interviews, performances, and social media, with fans constantly debating who is the bigger artiste.

Sheebah, however, now appears to view the situation more as competition than personal hatred.