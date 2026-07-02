Chris Obore, senior Parliament officials arrested in IGG anti-corruption probe

The Inspectorate of Government has arrested Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore and several senior officials as investigations into the alleged misuse of Parliamentary SACCO funds gather pace.

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has arrested Parliament's Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Ariko Obore, together with several senior parliamentary officials as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds belonging to the Parliamentary Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SACCO).

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The arrests, carried out on Thursday, July 2, 2026, mark the latest development in an expanding anti-corruption investigation targeting Parliament officials.

Those reportedly detained include Director of Human Resource Adilo Daniel, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker Okema Leonard, Principal Research Officer Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Protocol Officer Okwi Emmanuel Emuron, Personal Assistant Itute Stella, Capacity Development Officer Otebata Vincent and at least two other officials.

The officials are being investigated over suspected misuse of Parliamentary SACCO funds.

A charge sheet seen by this website specifies that Mr Obore is accused of "stealing Shs 5,253,100,000, a property of his employer, which he had access to by virtue of his employment."

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Obore, a former Daily Monitor journalist, has served as Parliament's communications director for more than a decade. During Anita Annet Among's tenure as Speaker, he became one of her closest public defenders and frequently responded to criticism directed at the Parliamentary Commission.

The arrests come weeks after investigators widened scrutiny of Parliament's financial operations following separate investigations linked to former Speaker Among and several parliamentary officials.

In May, social media reports claimed Obore had been arrested during investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering. Parliament officials and his family dismissed those reports, saying he was neither in custody nor hiding.

Thursday's operation appears to be the first confirmed detention of Obore by the Inspectorate of Government as part of the ongoing investigations.

The Inspectorate of Government is constitutionally mandated to investigate corruption, abuse of office, mismanagement of public funds and unexplained wealth. Where sufficient evidence exists, it can recommend prosecution, recover public funds and institute disciplinary action against public officials.

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The latest arrests are expected to intensify scrutiny of Parliament's financial management as investigators continue examining the handling of SACCO funds and other financial transactions.