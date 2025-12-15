Chosen Becky reveals how ex-lover Amir rejected her during pregnancy

People always asked me why I loved baaaba Jib so much. Let me clear the air about that. Let me clear the air about that. When I got pregnant for baaba Jib, I told Dictator that am pregnant happily, and his reply was, “That’s not my child! Please abort,” I cried a lot, but because I am a woman I decided to keep my baby.

He went and came back when I was 3 months pregnant. He asked me, “Did you abort? ” When I said no, he showed me a message and said, ” waliwo omukazi eyankubide, nagamba okubila bbbawe ekilo ela olubuto lulabika lulwe!” and the ka girl had recorded saying “Becky Mugambe babe ku Bba wange.”

He even forged a message and showed me that someone sent him a message from me, nga nekwana with another man. I told him ever since I met you munange, I have never loved any man than you. He insisted and told me abort cause that’s not my child. So, forging all those messages and recordings, his mission was to force me to abort baaba Jib.

And from there when he went, he came back when I was 8 months pregnant. Because I had posted myself on social media he came for videos to get likes maybe and show people that he is in it. When he came at 8 months, I begged him to go with me for antinental, he agreed and when we went for scan, doctor said oh Becky your left with 1 month.

I swear the guy went out and started counting, maybe he was counting when we had sex! I will be honest I also felt rejected and also hated my own child. I over cried, was all alone the whole pregnancy, and dictator rejected my baby right from the womb.

When I got labour pain, I called dictator and told him olubuto lunuma, he said “ah nawe ndeka mwebale and then hung up the call.” I cried and went with my sister in the hospital, So when I gave birth, it was the morning of 12, sept, 2024 at exactly 7:00am, I called dictator and told him, I’ve given birth, he said “Okay it’s raining! Will come when it stops.”

All my friends came, except the father of the child, later in the evening, mother in law called and asked me, did my son come? I told her no he refused. The woman got pressure and fainted! When her sister called dictator your mother has fainted agambye lwaki omusawaza notagenda mudwalilo kulaba mukazi, that is when dictator came!

When he reached and held baba jib, his words were, “eh Ono omwana oba waani! Kale simutegeddde.” Bakyaala with all the bleeding I had and pain, those words will never leave my heart. Because I cried a lot. He said anyway, Rebecca smile let’s shoot this video it will trend, that’s when he gave me money and because am a woman we hide a lot, I smiled and pretended.

After video he told me, give me the money I have a lot of problems Ela he took his money!! He went and never came back! Until baaba jib was 3 months. I was all alone with my son. When baaba jib made 3 months I was home so dictator, he came and said, I had work but I’ve come for videos. Ela he shot the videos as much as he wanted and then after he went until baaba jib wa 5 months old.

In that pain I had a Friend I always to my pains that was “Mr. Ssekajja,” so I called him and told him all this story because I was dying of pain, Mr. Ssekajja cried and told me why didn’t you tell me all along, he said Rebecca, am going to be the father to that child. If the biological dad rejected him, that’s okay then am willing to be the father.

From there he started taking baaba jib for outing, buying him milk, caring for him, he could even come just to make him sleep until today he is the father Jib knows. I’ve never taken baaba jib to the hospital when he gets sick, he just calls me and tells me come we are in this hospital.

And he even told me, when baaba gets sick, call his dad and he sees him you people baaba jib can’t do anything with out Mr. Ssekajja. And am happy my son got a father that truly loves him. And he is happy. He is no longer rejected. He is loved. And that’s why we love him more bacause he was rejected. And I thank God.



