Cabinet Vetting: Minister Nyamutoro challenged by MPs on Minerals sector 

Nyamutoro appeared before the committee on Tuesday as Parliament concluded the vetting of President Museveni's new Cabinet appointees.

State Minister for Minerals Development Fiona Nyamutoro has said members of Parliament's Appointments Committee challenged her about the targets set of her ministry in the minerals sector.

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The youthful minister said she was tasked to ensure that Uganda's mineral wealth translates into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

Nyamutoro made the remarks shortly after appearing before the committee on Tuesday as Parliament concluded the vetting of President Museveni's new Cabinet appointees.

"I have interfaced this morning with the Parliamentary Appointments Committee and I want to thank the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and the committee members for the opportunity," she said.

"We had pertinent issues to discuss about the sector. The committee challenged me as line minister for minerals development to see to it that Uganda's natural resources are developed in a way that citizens can speak of its beneficiation. That is exactly what we are going to carry on for this term."

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Minister Fiona Nyamutoro

President Museveni retained Nyamutoro as State Minister for Minerals Development, making her one of the youngest ministers to secure a second term in the new Cabinet.

Her remarks come at a time when government is placing renewed emphasis on value addition in the mining sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development is focused on among other things, ensuring that all Uganda's minerals are processed locally to create jobs, increase revenues and support industrialisation.

Government's current strategy focuses on increasing investment in mineral beneficiation, formalising artisanal mining, and promoting the development of critical minerals such as lithium, rare earth elements, copper and iron ore.

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These minerals are considered important for both Uganda's industrial growth and the global energy transition.Under Uganda's development plans, government has prioritised value addition to key minerals including iron ore, phosphates, copper, limestone and gold to boost manufacturing and employment.

Recent targets outlined under the National Development Plan IV include increasing mining's contribution to the economy, expanding investment in mineral processing and beneficiation, and raising revenues generated from the sector.

The Ministry is also moving to license more than one million artisanal miners under the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022, in a bid to formalise the sector and improve regulation, environmental protection and revenue collection.