Minister Otafiire revives old feud with Kitabi Seminary over expulsion

Newly appointed Minister for Water and Environment Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire has revived memories of his school days after reminding his former school, Kitabi Seminary, that it once expelled him.

Newly appointed Minister for Water and Environment Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire has revived memories of his school days after reminding his former school, Kitabi Seminary, that it once expelled him.

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Shortly after Otafiire completed his vetting before Parliament's Appointments Committee on Tuesday, Kitabi Seminary Old Boys Association (KISOBA) congratulated the veteran politician and military officer on his appointment to the Water and Environment docket.

"We congratulate Hon. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire upon his appointment as Minister of Water and Environment. We pray that God continues to guide him," the association posted on X.

In response, Otafiire thanked the old boys but could not resist recalling a chapter from his school life.

"Thank you for congratulating me, albeit after expelling me in Senior One. Hahaha!!" Otafiire wrote.

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The light-hearted response attracted attention online, with many Ugandans expressing surprise that one of the country's longest-serving ministers was once expelled from school.

Otafiire is an alumnus of Kitabi Seminary in Bushenyi District, one of Uganda's oldest and most prestigious Catholic educational institutions.

The school has produced numerous religious leaders, senior government officials and military officers.

Although Otafiire did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his expulsion, references to the incident have surfaced before in public discussions about his education.

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Otafiire went on to pursue higher education and later obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University.