Karole Kasita's man is very tough, I haven't spoken to her in a year - Feffe Bussi

Feffe were once very close colleagues and rumoured to be dating. The pair cemented their close friendship with several music collaborations and stage performances.

Rapper Feffe Bussi says he has kept a distance from former close colleague Karole Kasita.

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Feffe were once very close colleagues and rumoured to be dating. The pair cemented their close friendship with several music collaborations and stage performances.

However, over the weekend, as Karole Kasita held her concert at Serena Hotel, Feffe was conspicuously absent leaving fans pondering.

Feffe Bussi

While speaking about his absence, the Uganda Mpya rapper revealed that he has not spoken to Karole in about a year.

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"I have spent like a year not speaking with her because her man is very tough so I left them at peace," he said.

He added that he wasn't sure of the concert's schedule and plans and had personal commitments.

Karole Kasita

"I was far away from Kampala. I was in Kalangala for a show, and even when I tried, I was limited by the ferry services and had to wait," he explained.

In response, Karole noted that she is not bothered by his absence at her concert as she couldn't control the situation.

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