Kadaga announces two new border entry points, pledges political federation in new term

Kadaga made the revelation following her successful vetting exercise by legislators following her reappointment by President Yoweri Museveni in the same docket for the 2026-2031 term.

The First Deputy Prime Minister for East Africa Community Affairs Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga has announced plans to open two new border entry points to boost bilateral trade.

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Kadaga made the revelation following her successful vetting exercise by legislators following her reappointment by President Yoweri Museveni in the same docket for the 2026-2031 term.

She said plans are underway to open a new border entry point with Rwanda and another with Kenya to decongest Busia.

"For Uganda, I am planning to create new borders; one with Rwanda and Buteba to decongest the border at Busia," she said.

At the regional front, Kadaga pledged to work towards the political federation to be realized in the new term.

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"The plan is to ensure that the two remaining pillars of the treaty; integration and political federation are realized this term," she said.

She further added that she will traverse the East Africa Community to appeal for financial contributions to the community as required by treaty.

She noted that currently the community is funded by contributions from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

"The others are not as compliant as they should be but I'm planning to move to all capitals to make an appeal to ensure that money is found because they are partners and they enjoy the services so they should also contribute."