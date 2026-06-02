Drama, Romance Keep Ugandans Hooked on Hello Mr. Right

The third season of Hello Mr. Right has attracted viewers with its emotional and unpredictable dating journeys.

The third season of Hello Mr. Right has attracted viewers with its emotional and unpredictable dating journeys.

Hello Mr. Right continues to captivate Ugandan viewers with its mix of romance, drama and unexpected moments as contestants search for love on live television.

The search for love has never been this dramatic. On Hello Mr. Right, Uganda's ultimate dating reality television show, the hunt for a better half has more twists than a road through Kabale, and audiences cannot get enough.

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When contestant Ketra was not chosen, she did not hold back. Addressing hosts Mr Henry and Zahara ToTo, she said, "I am disappointed, but, as you know, cheap things go for trash. I am happy for my sister Mary Goretti, but that Odwugu is just not it. I mean, he's cheap. Look at the shoes!"

Mary Goretti, defending her new partner, the Nigerian man known as Odwugu, fired back: "Ketra, it is not right for you to disrespect my man. I will work on him."

The live audience erupted into laughter and applause as they celebrated the new couple.

This is the kind of television that has kept Ugandans glued to their screens since the show's third season launched on March 15, powered by V&A Sherry and airing every Sunday at 8 pm on StarTimes channel Makula Kika. Week after week, the show draws viewers into a world where every choice, reaction and connection feels personal and real.

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Now in its third season, Hello Mr. Right has delivered fun, drama and the full complexity of modern romance to its Ugandan audience. Each Sunday night, at least one of the 12 ladies on the podium has walked away with her Mr Right, someone who embodies all the qualities she envisioned in a partner.

Among those lucky ladies are Mary Goretti, Fahima, Primah, Zipporah and Donnah Logz, among others, all of whom have found their matches.

Not every episode ends in celebration. Songwriter Bush Baby left without choosing anyone, declaring that none of the ladies met his standards. The ladies were not pleased.

"Why do women get angry when they are rejected? Ah… women," he said, drawing an audible reaction from the studio audience.

The show's blend of genuine emotion and unpredictable moments has resonated beyond the screen.

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"We love the twists and turns that the search for love is taking on Hello Mr. Right," said Rochart Kaweesa, Brand Manager at V&A.

"We are happy for the people who have met their significant others on the show. As a brand that stands for shared moments and celebrates love, such stories reflect the kind of meaningful connections V&A is meant to be part of," he added.

As the season moves towards its June finale, the stage remains open for new connections and unexpected turns. Viewers who want to support their favourite couples can help them win Shs1 million by liking their posts on Instagram and TikTok.