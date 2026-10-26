Brother Ronnie Makabai's church collapses, several injured

At least 22 people have been rescued and evacuated to hospitals after a four-story extension under construction collapsed at Brother Ronnie Makabai's Holy City Church in Wakiso District. Rescue teams from the police and UPDF continue searching through the rubble for any trapped victims.

At least 22 people have been rescued following the collapse of a building under construction at Brother Ronnie Makabai's Holy City Church in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

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The incident occurred on Monday evening, October 26, 2026, when a structure being built as an extension of the main church building collapsed, leaving several people injured and raising fears that others could be trapped beneath the rubble.

Police said rescue teams were working to establish whether more people remained trapped at the site.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed the incident, saying emergency teams had rescued approximately 22 people by the time of the latest update.

"Police in Entebbe have this evening registered the collapse of a structure under construction at Holy City Church, Brother Ronnies Ministries, in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District," Kawala said.

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She said the injured were being evacuated to Entebbe Grade B Hospital for treatment as rescue operations continued.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, with approximately 22 people rescued so far and being evacuated to Entebbe Grade B hospital facilities for medical attention. We are working to establish whether anyone remains trapped beneath the rubble," she said.

According to preliminary police findings, the collapsed structure was an extension of the main church building and had reached the fourth floor.

Images from the scene show a large section of the structure reduced to rubble, with twisted metal, fallen roofing materials and other construction debris scattered across the site.

Police have yet to establish what caused the collapse.

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"Preliminary findings indicate that the structure, an extension of the main church building, had reached the fourth floor," Kawala said.

"Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing."

Police and Uganda People's Defence Forces personnel joined the rescue operation as emergency workers searched through the debris. Earlier reports indicated that some victims had also been taken to Kisubi Hospital.

The church, commonly known as Holy City Entebbe, is led by Brother Ronnie Makabai, a prominent Ugandan preacher and founder of Brother Ronnie Ministries.

The ministry attracts worshippers from different parts of Uganda and operates religious programmes through its church and media platforms.

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