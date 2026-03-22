BREAKING: Muhoozi reveals date Bobi left Uganda, mocks Capitol Hill photo

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba criticised Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) over his stay in the United States, where the opposition leader says he has begun international engagements, sparking wider debate.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, has revealed when National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, left Uganda and how long he has stayed in the United States.

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In a post on X, Gen Kainerugaba said Kyagulanyi left the country on January 26, 2026, shortly after the elections.

“Kabobi, should stop telling the world lies. He fled the country on the 26th of January this year. 11 days after the elections. He has spent 2 months in the United States eating Big Macs while his followers are in jail. Some leader” Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

Gen Kainerugaba also reacted to a recent photo of Kyagulanyi taken at Capitol Hill.

“‘Uncle Tom’ Kabobi. Uganda won its independence in 1962! We are a sovereign nation,” said.

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Kyagulanyi confirmed that he had travelled to the United States, where he has started a series of international engagements.

In a message posted on X on March 18, 2026, Kyagulanyi said he had already held meetings on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

“Started my international engagements today with meetings on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC,” Kyagulanyi wrote.

His visit has drawn criticism from Kenyan political activist Miguna Miguna, who warned against seeking support from Western powers.

Reacting to the development, Miguna described Washington DC as “the headquarters of imperialism, genocide, war crimes and human rights violations.”

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“(This is) the wrong place to start and pose for images. Washington DC is the headquarters of imperialism, genocide, war crimes and human rights violations,” warned Miguna.

“No legitimate Pan-African or Freedom Fighter takes pride in that citadel of slavery and savagery”