BREAKING: MP-elect who survived assassination attempt flown to Nairobi

Kabula MP-elect Enos Asiimwe has been flown to Nairobi for treatment after surviving a hotel attack in Lyantonde, as police investigations continue amid unanswered questions.

Kabula County Member of Parliament-elect Enos K Asiimwe has reportedly been flown to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment after surviving an attempted attack on March 14 in Lyantonde District.

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The incident happened at Courtyard Hotel, where he sustained injuries after jumping from a building to escape an armed assailant.

According to Trumpet News, the legislator was first treated at International Hospital Kampala before doctors recommended further care abroad.

His transfer has drawn fresh attention to the circumstances of the attack, which police say is still under investigation with no new updates released.

Police earlier said seven suspects, all staff at the hotel, were arrested after the attacker allegedly posed as a worker to gain access.

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Authorities reported that the MP resisted the intruder before escaping through a second-floor window, injuring his leg in the process.

The incident reportedly occurred during a busy karaoke night, which may have masked calls for help.

However, Asiimwe has since shared his own account with close associates. He said he had earlier met constituents near the hotel, including Doreen Birungi, wife of jailed UPDF General James Birungi.

The meeting reportedly focused on coffee business matters but ended abruptly after concerns over security.

Later that night, as he returned to his room, he noticed a suspicious person. Upon opening his door, he saw a gun pointed at him. He quickly retreated inside and locked the door.

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He then heard loud attempts to force entry. He believes the attacker first tried to break in using the gun before using a master key to access the room.

Asiimwe said he jumped out of the window to escape and landed badly. He added that the attacker later followed him outside and tried to shoot, but the gun failed to fire.

He suspects the weapon jammed after being used to break the door. The attacker then reportedly took his phone and fled.

Trumpet News further reported that the firearm was later recovered in the area. It is said to carry two serial numbers, making tracing difficult.

The incident has raised several unanswered questions, including how the attacker accessed the hotel, whether there was inside help, and how far police investigations have progressed.

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It also remains unclear if the MP had received prior threats or why he chose to stay at the hotel despite having a home nearby.