BREAKING: Bobi Wine confirms he is out of the country

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has confirmed that he is currently out of Uganda after spending two months in hiding and says he will engage international allies before returning to continue his political activities.

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has confirmed that he is currently out of Uganda after spending about two months in hiding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X, Kyagulanyi said he had left the country temporarily to carry out what he described as important work with international partners.

“Today, I am announcing my brief exit from the country to handle important work,” he wrote. “Over the next few weeks, I will engage with our friends and allies all over the world before returning to Uganda to continue the push for freedom and democracy.”

Kyagulanyi said he had gone into hiding after security forces allegedly raided his home shortly after the presidential election results were announced.

“Two months ago, Museveni yet again usurped the will of the people of Uganda and declared himself president on gunpoint,” he wrote. “A day later, gripped by shame and fear, the military invaded my home to harm me, but I was able to evade them and go into hiding.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that security forces had spent weeks searching for him across the country.

“Over the past two months, the regime has looked for me everywhere,” Kyagulanyi said. “They have raided the homes of many colleagues and fellow leaders, mounted roadblocks and spot checks of vehicles and motorcycles, arrested and dismissed the police officers assigned to my campaign, raided our home in the village, and kept my home under siege.”

Kyagulanyi credited supporters for helping him avoid arrest during that period.

“Well, they couldn’t find me because the people of Uganda sheltered me and protected me,” he wrote.

He urged his supporters to remain united as he prepares to return to the country after his engagements abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement