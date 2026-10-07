Advertisement

Bravion MC takes ‘Vibes Minister’ brand to Kampala stage

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:55 - 07 October 2026
Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge
Bravion MC hosted “The Vibes Minister’s Regime” at Cask Lounge in Kololo on December 3, 2025, taking his entertainment brand beyond music collaborations.
Advertisement

Ugandan entertainer Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge in Kololo, Kampala, on December 3, 2025.

Advertisement

Dubbed “The Vibes Minister’s Regime”, the event drew music lovers, fellow creatives, friends and supporters for a night of music and performances.

The concert gave Bravion MC a platform beyond his appearances on other artistes’ songs. It placed him at the centre of an event built around his own entertainment identity.

Born Godwin Mumbere on October 2, 2001, the Kasese native now operates from Kampala, where he continues to build connections within Uganda’s music and entertainment industry.

Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge
Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge
Advertisement

Hosting the concert marked a step in that journey. It brought his work as an MC and collaborator into a live setting under the “Vibes Minister” name.

His music projects include “Anaconda”, featuring Lutty Neika. Alongside such collaborations, live events offer him another route to reach audiences and develop his career.

“The Vibes Minister’s Regime” added a concert to that portfolio as Bravion MC seeks a wider place in Kampala’s entertainment scene.

Bravion MC
Bravion MC
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Shilling crush: Government calls on Ugandans to cut unnecessary movement to save fuel
News
07.10.2026
Shilling crush: Government calls on Ugandans to cut unnecessary movement to save fuel
Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group
Entertainment
07.10.2026
Talent Africa, Swangz Avenue tease new ‘Vibe Republic’ experience for December
Eddie Mutwe, 2 other Bobi Wine bodyguards granted Shs20m cash bail
News
07.10.2026
Eddie Mutwe, 2 other Bobi Wine bodyguards granted Shs20m cash bail
Victoria University unveils modern Naguru campus
News
07.10.2026
Victoria University unveils modern Naguru campus
Venus Haircare trains Ugandan salon owners after brand refresh
Lifestyle
07.10.2026
Venus Haircare trains Ugandan salon owners after brand refresh
Uganda Waragi joins The Mith for the SO UG Experience
News
07.10.2026
Uganda Waragi joins The Mith for the SO UG Experience