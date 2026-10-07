Bravion MC takes ‘Vibes Minister’ brand to Kampala stage

Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge

Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge

Bravion MC hosted “The Vibes Minister’s Regime” at Cask Lounge in Kololo on December 3, 2025, taking his entertainment brand beyond music collaborations.

Ugandan entertainer Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge in Kololo, Kampala, on December 3, 2025.

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Dubbed “The Vibes Minister’s Regime”, the event drew music lovers, fellow creatives, friends and supporters for a night of music and performances.

The concert gave Bravion MC a platform beyond his appearances on other artistes’ songs. It placed him at the centre of an event built around his own entertainment identity.

Born Godwin Mumbere on October 2, 2001, the Kasese native now operates from Kampala, where he continues to build connections within Uganda’s music and entertainment industry.

Bravion MC brought his “Vibes Minister” brand to the stage with a concert at Cask Lounge

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Hosting the concert marked a step in that journey. It brought his work as an MC and collaborator into a live setting under the “Vibes Minister” name.

His music projects include “Anaconda”, featuring Lutty Neika. Alongside such collaborations, live events offer him another route to reach audiences and develop his career.

“The Vibes Minister’s Regime” added a concert to that portfolio as Bravion MC seeks a wider place in Kampala’s entertainment scene.