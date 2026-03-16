Bobi Wine talks joining family in exile; warns Zedriga on safety

Bobi Wine says he is joining his wife and children abroad

Bobi Wine says he is joining his wife and children abroad

Bobi Wine, who is reported to have landed in the United States over the weekend, said he ran away for his own safety. He confirmed that his family left the country much earlier.

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) has revealed he is joining his family in exile, having secretly departed Uganda last week.

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Bobi Wine, who is reported to have landed in the United States over the weekend, said he ran away for his own safety. He confirmed that his family left the country much earlier.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newshour programme the leader of the National Unity Platform said he spent nearly two months in hiding before eventually leaving the country.

He said the decision to follow this family into exile was driven by fears that he could be arrested or killed if he remained in Uganda.

He however, did not disclose whether his wife Barbie Itungo and children currently are and whether he’s joining them.

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He said Museveni had tried "many times" to have him killed and that the president's son had "made it clearer without any filters".

“It was clear that the regime wanted to eliminate me,” Kyagulanyi said.

According to him, sympathisers provided food, clothing and safe places to stay while security agencies allegedly searched for him.

Kyagulanyi also pointed to remarks previously made online by Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and son of the president, which he said heightened fears for his safety.

Bobi Wine

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Some posts on the general’s X account had suggested that the opposition leader was “wanted dead or alive”, although the messages were later deleted.

Despite leaving the country, Kyagulanyi said he does not consider himself fully safe, claiming the government is capable of pursuing political opponents beyond Uganda’s borders.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi also expressed concern for members of his party still operating inside the country, particularly his deputy Lina Zedriga, whom he appointed to oversee party activities on the ground while he coordinates efforts from abroad.

“She will be guiding and leading on the ground while I guide and lead from wherever I will be,” he said, while cautioning that those around her must remain vigilant about their security.

Kyagulanyi previously told an international human rights summit that his home in Kampala had been under military surveillance since election day and accused security forces of repeatedly raiding homes of his supporters while searching for him.

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