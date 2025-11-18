Video: Bobi Wine activates survival mode in Madi-Okollo 

The viral video captures Bobi Wine and close associates sharing a meal from a small, dirty pan containing poorly cooked fish and a helping of posho.

A video circulating on social media has offered Ugandans a visceral glimpse into the harsh realities facing National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine and his team on the campaign trail in the remote Madi-Okollo district.

The footage shows the politician sharing a meagre, hastily prepared meal in spartan conditions, a stark contrast to the political rallies that define his public image.

With visible enthusiasm, Bobi Wine is seen washing his hands and cutting a portion for himself before digging in and he and his friends laugh heartily about the humbling moment

The group are seated in a single room that appears entirely unfurnished, save for a basic three-by-six bed topped with a bare mattress with no beddings.

The room lacks windows and any form of comfort, indicative of the difficulties of campaigning in remote regions away from urban infrastructure.

According to a statement shared by the NUP party, the team’s journey to Madi-Okollo was an exhausting marathon.

They departed Magere early on Monday at 3 am pm and did not arrive in Pakwach town until midday.

The team then spent the entire day campaigning, reaching nearly every corner of the district and engaging with the local fishing community near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The final leg of the journey to Madi-Okollo was marked by plumes of dust from the remote roads.

It was there, due to sheer fatigue and exhaustion, that the team was forced to spend the night.

Echoes of 2021 Campaign Hardship

The incident is strongly reminiscent of the challenges faced by Bobi Wine during the 2021 presidential campaign.

On several occasions, the opposition leader and his entourage were reportedly blocked by security forces from securing accommodation in hotels and lodges, which famously led to them spending nights sleeping in their vehicles.