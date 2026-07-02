‘Being a judicial officer is hard enough’ - Magistrate in Matembe case decries ‘unfair’ social media attacks

Grade One Magistrate Sheilah Gloria Atim has criticised social media attacks against herself and other judicial officers after granting former Ethics and Integrity minister Dr Miria Matembe bail.

Grade One Magistrate Sheilah Gloria Atim has criticised social media attacks against herself and other judicial officers after granting former Ethics and Integrity minister Dr Miria Matembe bail.

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Atim granted Matembe non-cash bail of Shs3 million on Wednesday, with each of her four sureties bonded at Shs2 million, also not cash.

While delivering the ruling, the magistrate addressed criticism that followed her earlier decision on Tuesday, to remand Matembe to Luzira Prison for one day.

Several activists had shared Atim’s photographs on social media and accused her of being used by the State to silence government critics.

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Atim said the attacks were unfair and warned against dragging courts into political fights.

She stated that courts are and must remain neutral and should not be attacked without evidence of wrongdoing.

“It is therefore extremely unfair for sympathisers of the applicant to wage war against judicial officers, state prosecutors or other court users for maintaining integrity in handling the matter without any ill will; especially without proof,” Atim said.

Atim said judicial officers carry a difficult duty and must follow the law even under public pressure.

“I am but a simple human being entrusted with the mandate to do justice to all in line with Article 126 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. This is no mean feat.”

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“I owe allegiance only to Uganda and I can only take a decision that I can live with with a clear conscience,” she said.

Atim also said her Catholic background had strengthened her as she prepared to deliver the bail ruling.

“As a judicial officer with a Catholic background, I am fortified in the decision I am about to deliver and pray that God shall be my judge,” she said.

Matembe is charged with promoting sectarianism. Prosecutors allege that she made remarks during a television interview that were likely to promote hostility against members of the Banyankole community. She denies the charge.

Her lawyers had asked court to release her on bail, citing her age, ill health, known residence in Luzira and low flight risk.

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The State opposed the application, arguing that she had not presented her National Identity Card or passport, had no clear place of abode after fleeing her home, and could commit similar offences if released.

Atim rejected the State’s objections and ruled that Matembe had a fixed home in Luzira. She also found no evidence that she would interfere with witnesses.