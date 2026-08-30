Bebe Cool dedicates next concert to wives of UPDF soldiers

Musician Bebe Cool says his next concert will honour the wives of UPDF soldiers, whom he describes as forgotten and unsung heroes.

Bebe Cool says his next concert will be dedicated to wives of UPDF soldiers.

He has described the soldiers’ spouses as “forgotten heroes” and “unsung heroes”.

The singer has not announced the concert date, venue or whether proceeds will support military families.

Bebe Cool has previously linked concerts to charitable causes and has long been a public supporter of President Museveni.

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Veteran musician Moses Ssali, better known as Bebe Cool, has announced that his next concert will honour the wives of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers.

Bebe Cool said the concert, planned for next year, will recognise the women for the sacrifices they make while their husbands serve in the military.

“I will hold my concert next year and it will be dedicated to the wives of the soldiers of the UPDF. THE FORGOTTEN HEROES,” Bebe Cool posted on X.

He also invited Ugandans to discuss the contribution of soldiers’ wives, describing them as “unsung heroes”.

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“Tell me, what do you think about these unsung HEROES?” he asked.

Bebe Cool did not give the date, venue or other details of the concert. He also did not explain whether proceeds from the show would support soldiers’ families or whether the dedication would form part of a wider project.

The announcement adds a social cause to the singer’s planned return to the concert stage.

Bebe Cool has previously used his concerts to support charitable causes. His Golden Heart Concert, held at Kololo Independence Grounds in 2018, was linked to his Golden Heart Foundation and efforts to support children requiring medical treatment. President Yoweri Museveni attended the show.

The singer has also maintained close ties with the government and has publicly supported Museveni for years. His political position has at times attracted criticism and affected his performances.

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Bebe Cool is one of Uganda’s longest-serving mainstream musicians. He began his professional career in Nairobi in the late 1990s before returning to Uganda and establishing himself among the country's leading reggae and dancehall artistes.

His latest announcement shifts attention from soldiers on the frontline to their spouses and families, who often carry family responsibilities during deployments.

The UPDF deploys personnel both within Uganda and on foreign missions. These deployments can keep soldiers away from their families for extended periods.