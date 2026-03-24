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Balaam donates motorcycle to Publicity Nateete
Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi has donated a motorcycle to Yasmin Kawuma, also known as Publicity Nateete.
Balaam announced the pledge in a post on X, saying the support would come through members of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).
“On behalf of General @mkainerugaba’s PLU members, i will buy Mr Publicity Enatete a brand new motor bike as requested by next week . Mr @Kasuku256 kindly notify him about my decision,” Balaam posted on X.
Publicity Nateete had earlier shared his need for a motorcycle during an appearance on Kasuku Live.
Daniel Isaac Katende, also known as Kasuku, who hosts the show, later asked Balaam on X when they should meet to follow up on the pledge. By the time of publication on March 24, 2026, Balaam had not yet responded to the request.