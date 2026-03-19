Baileys brings ultimate adult indulgence to the Old Skool RnB picnic

The Old Skool RnB picnic happening this Sunday the 22nd of March at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens

The Old Skool RnB picnic happening this Sunday the 22nd of March at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens

At this soulful pairing the invitation to all tastemakers is very simple. Come for the music, stay for the treats.

As Kampala’s kicks off its 2026 social calendar, Baileys has partnered with the Old Skool RnB picnic happening this Sunday the 22nd of March at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens to pair the smoothest RnB classics with the world’s most indulgent adult treat.

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At this soulful pairing the invitation to all tastemakers is very simple. Come for the music, stay for the treats.

All music and Baileys lovers alike will slow down and savour the moment with the Baileys treating experience made with the classic Irish cream or the flavorful Strawberries and cream.

Old Skool RnB picnic

These will offer a selection of grown-up creamy twist to all-time favorites, ranging from the Baileys Espresso Martini’ which combines Baileys Irish cream, vodka, and espresso shots to the Baileys White Russian or even Baileys enjoyed neatly by the rocks.

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"The Old Skool RnB Picnic is a refined music themed experience designed to create deeper connections while staying truly present with those dear to us."

"This mirrors what Baileys stands for. Unwinding and finding pleasure in the small things. It is about the simple joy of adult indulgence.” said Nancy Nansikombi, the Baileys Brand Manager.

Old Skool RnB picnic

At the heart of this edition is a carefully crafted music journey. Baileys together with the organizers has curated an exciting music line up featuring live band from the legendary Myko Ouma and Joseph Sax while DJs; Nyowe, Pita, Anselm, Aludah, and Selector Jay will keep the rhythm going from back-to-back.

Step into the ultimate throwback experience by channeling the golden era of RnB and bring back the real nostalgia.

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Old Skool RnB picnic

Dress-code calls for that easy picnic style with light sundresses, linen sets, sneakers, sandals, and soft pastel colors. Come comfortable, stylish and picture ready.