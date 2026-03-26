Afro Exchange Takeover Unveils Electrifying DJ Line-Up Ahead of April Cultural Showcase

The DJ showcase forms the musical heartbeat of the Afro Exchange Takeover, a bold cultural experience unfolding under the theme “A Tale of Two Cities,” which will fuse the creative energy of Kampala and Johannesburg in one immersive night.

Excitement is building ahead of the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Takeover, with organisers unveiling a powerful DJ line-up that promises to turn Silo 15 into the beating heart of African sound and culture on April 12. The highly anticipated event will bring together some of Kampala’s most exciting DJs to soundtrack a night that blends Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afrohouse into an unforgettable celebration of African creativity.

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Leading the decks is Selector Jay, one of Uganda’s most respected DJs and producers, whose electrifying sets and deep understanding of African rhythms have made him a staple of East Africa’s nightlife scene. He will be joined by DJ Vans, widely known for his infectious energy and ability to read a crowd, delivering seamless sets that keep dance floors alive deep into the night.

Adding fresh energy to the line-up are Lynda Dane and DJ Kas Baby, two rising cultural voices who represent the new wave of Uganda’s creative scene. Lynda Dane, a media personality, DJ and digital influencer, has quickly built a reputation for shaping conversations across nightlife and pop culture, while DJ Kas Baby is celebrated for his versatile sound and magnetic stage presence that effortlessly moves between genres.

Completing the stellar line-up are Melvin DJ and DJ Matson, rounding out a roster that reflects the diversity, evolution and global ambition of Uganda’s music culture. Together, the DJs will take revellers on a sonic journey across the continent’s most influential sounds, from the pulsating grooves of Amapiano to the irresistible rhythms of Afrobeats and Afrohouse.

The DJ showcase forms the musical heartbeat of the Afro Exchange Takeover, a bold cultural experience unfolding under the theme “A Tale of Two Cities,” which will fuse the creative energy of Kampala and Johannesburg in one immersive night. Beyond the music, the takeover will feature fashion, art installations and digital storytelling, creating a multi-sensory celebration of African creativity.

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According to Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker East Africa, the line-up reflects the spirit of the Afro Exchange platform.

“This line-up represents the incredible creative energy shaping Uganda’s cultural scene today. Each of these DJs brings a unique sound and perspective, and together they will create an Afro Exchange experience that celebrates connection, collaboration and the bold creativity driving Africa forward.”

Part of the wider Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange platform, the takeover is designed to connect creatives across music, fashion, art and digital culture, creating a space where ideas, talent and collaborations can flourish across borders. Having already brought together creative communities in cities like Lagos and Johannesburg, the movement now arrives in Kampala for the first time, positioning the city as a key hub in Africa’s fast-rising creative economy.