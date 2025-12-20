Afcon2025: Triplets Ghetto Kids join French Montana, Davido in opening ceremony performance

The Triplets Ghetto Kids are anticipated to be part of the star-studded concert that features French Montana and Nigerian superstar Davido as headline performers at the opening ceremony of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids are anticipated to be part of the star-studded concert that features French Montana and Nigerian superstar Davido as headline performers.

The artists will share the stage with the Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and rising artist Says'z.

“Before a ball is kicked at AFCON 2025, Morocco intends to showcase its cultural energy through a mixture of urban sounds, Afrobeats, pop and traditional influences. The Rabat show is positioned as the signature event of the opening weekend, designed to bring fans together from across Africa and beyond,” CAF reported.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids have had a strong history with headline performer French Montana with whom they collaborated in the music video, ‘Unforgettable’, featuring Swae Lee a global smash hit video that has garnered 1.88 billion YouTube videos in the past eight years since its release.

Shot in the slums of Kampala, ‘Unforgettable’ propelled the Triplets Ghetto Kids to the international stage performing at the BET Awards, among others.