AFCON 2025: pick your favorites in the quarter-finals!

Mali vs Senegal, January 9

In the first half of the round of 16 match against Tunisia, Mali were reduced to 10 men but defended well and managed to take the game to a penalty shootout. Djigui Diarra became the hero of the night, saving two penalties. We should also mention Gaoussou Diakité, who came on as a substitute. He fought hard for the ball in the opposition’s half, allowing his teammates to catch their breath, and his smile after scoring in the penalty shootout certainly took some of the pressure off the team.

Senegal have scored 10 goals in the current competition and are confidently advancing through the tournament bracket. Pape Thiaw’s team conceded first in their last match against Sudan, but then scored three times to reach the next stage. In the group, the Lions of Teranga experienced problems in their match against DR Congo (1-1). Mali play in a similar style and can cause a lot of problems playing defensively.

W1 – 6.72, X – 3.655, W2 – 1.671

Cameroon vs Morocco, January 9

Cameroon failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and want to prove that it was an accident. David Pagou’s team plays pragmatically and has a clear plan for every game. In the round of 16, the Indomitable Lions beat South Africa in a tough match: they were inferior to their opponents in many respects, but were better at converting their chances.

Morocco are considered the favorites to win the tournament. In the previous match, Walid Regragui’s team defeated Tanzania 1-0 thanks to another goal from Brahim Díaz. The Atlas Lions have everything they need to win the Africa Cup of Nations, but the pressure of expectations is a big problem for them. This was particularly evident in the second half of the game against Tanzania, when the score was 0-0. What would have happened if Feisal Salum had converted his chance?

W1 – 6.41, X – 3.655, W2 – 1.692

Algeria vs Nigeria, January 10

Both teams won all their matches in the group stage and hardly expected to leave the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

Nigeria scored 12 goals in 4 matches, and the duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman strikes fear into their opponents. Algeria, meanwhile, have the best defense in the tournament: Vladimir Petković’s team conceded only 1 goal, which came when they were already leading 3-0 in the match against Equatorial Guinea. The Fennecs’ leader, Riyad Mahrez, has scored 3 goals in the first 2 games and poses a serious threat to the Nigeria national team.

7 years ago, Algeria beat Nigeria in the AFCON semi-finals thanks to Mahrez’s goal from a penalty (2-1). The Super Eagles will try to take revenge and give their fans another goal-scoring spectacle.

W1 – 3.235, X – 3.035, W2 – 2.617

Egypt vs Côte d’Ivoire, January 10

Mohamed Salah and his teammates haven’t been particularly impressive: narrow victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa, a draw with Angola, and a difficult match against modest Benin in the round of 16. However, the H2H statistics against Côte d’Ivoire speak in favor of the Pharaohs: they’ve defeated the Elephants in their last five AFCON knockout matches, including the 2006 final.

The Ivorians will try to end their losing streak and are counting on Amad Diallo, who has been named man of the match three times in the current tournament. He scored the winning goals in the games against Mozambique and Burkina Faso, and his accurate shot earned his team a draw against Cameroon.

The reigning African champions are keen to defend their title, while Egypt aren’t in the best form and are certainly not an unbeatable opponent.

W1 – 3.4, X – 2.919, W2 – 2.604