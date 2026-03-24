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6 Ugandans remanded over Shs12.6 billion Kampala-Kigali fraud case

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:28 - 24 March 2026
The suspects appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on March 23, 2026
Six Ugandans have been remanded over an alleged Shs12.65 billion Uganda-Rwanda electronic fraud scheme involving Equity Bank Kigali as investigations continue.
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Six Ugandans accused of masterminding a cross-border electronic fraud scheme worth more than Rwanda francs 4.9 billion, about Shs12.65 billion, have been charged and remanded as investigations continue.

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The suspects appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on March 23, 2026. Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa heard the case and adjourned proceedings to allow the State to complete inquiries and verify bail documents.

Those charged include Solomon Mugisha, also known as Nelson, Enock Mpanga Kazige, Benedicto Kateraga, Faruk Kiyimba, Gerard Oketch, and Katamba Isma. They face charges of electronic fraud under the Computer Misuse Act.

Prosecution, led by Grace Amy, told court that investigations are still ongoing and asked for more time. Defence lawyers said they had instructions to apply for bail for the accused.

The State said it is ready to respond but asked to be formally served with the bail applications. It also requested time to confirm the authenticity of sureties, especially for one of the accused.

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During the hearing, Kateraga presented two sureties, David Kasaga and Ivan Sebuliba. His lawyers asked court to grant bail, saying the offence is bailable. The court did not rule on the request and directed that all documents be properly verified and filed.

Kidasa adjourned the case to April 13, 2026, and ordered the remaining accused to file their bail applications through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects, together with others still on the run, allegedly committed the offence between February 14 and February 18, 2026, in Kigali and Kampala. Prosecutors say the group used computers to deceive and manipulate the banking system of Equity Bank Kigali, leading to unlawful financial gain.

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