4 ministerial nominees miss Cabinet swearing-in ceremony

Four ministerial nominees failed to take office on June 8, 2026 as government reviews legal questions surrounding their citizenship status and foreign citizenship renunciation processes.

Four ministerial nominees at the centre of Uganda's citizenship controversy did not attend the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony held on June 8, 2026, at State House Entebbe.

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President Yoweri Museveni presided over the ceremony, which saw members of the new Cabinet take their oaths before senior government officials, including Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth and Chief Justice Flavian Zeija.

Missing from the event were Foreign Affairs minister-designate Adonia Ayebare, State minister-designate for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) Calvin Echodu, State minister-designate for Microfinance Sharsti Kutesa Musherure, and State minister-designate for Internal Affairs Dr Lawrence Muganga.

Their absence follows growing scrutiny over their citizenship status and ongoing processes to renounce foreign citizenships.

Reports over the weekend indicated that the four had not been invited to the ceremony as government lawyers reviewed whether they meet constitutional requirements to hold ministerial office.

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Sources familiar with the matter said officials from the Ministry of Public Service advised against swearing in any nominee whose renunciation process had not been fully completed.

Legal teams are reportedly examining whether beginning the renunciation process is enough under Ugandan law or whether nominees must first secure final approval from foreign governments before assuming office.

The issue surfaced during Parliament's vetting process. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa later disclosed that the Appointments Committee had identified four nominees with dual or multiple citizenship concerns after verification by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Tayebwa said the committee found three nominees holding dual citizenship and one with multiple citizenships. He added that Parliament reviewed records relating to their citizenship status and the steps taken to renounce foreign allegiances.

Sources said Ayebare, Echodu and Musherure submitted documents showing they had started formal renunciation procedures.

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Muganga's case attracted more attention after reports emerged that the Appointments Committee declined to approve his nomination and referred the matter back to President Museveni for further consideration.

The decision to exclude all four from Monday's ceremony suggests government is awaiting legal guidance before allowing them to take the oath of office.

Officials said the nominees could be sworn in at a later date once the citizenship questions are settled and all required documentation is completed.

By Monday afternoon, neither State House nor the Ministry of Public Service had issued an official explanation for their absence.