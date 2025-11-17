Ballot design for 2026 polls enters final stages

The Electoral Commission has said that ballot printing for the 2026 General Election is in advanced stages.

The EC has assured Ugandans that the ballots will be clear, easy to use, and meet all required standards.

Some constituencies have raised concerns after recording more than 20 candidates for parliamentary and local government positions.

Many voters fear the ballots may become crowded or confusing.

EC deputy spokesperson Paul Bukenya admitted the challenge but said quality will not be affected.

“Preparations for printing of ballot papers is very key because they need to be printed in time and delivered in time. Preparations have advanced because we got printers, and our teams are working with them to get everything set,” Bukenya said.

He said design work has already started and the team is making sure every candidate is clearly visible, no matter how long the list is.

“Where we have many candidates, we will design the ballot paper so that a voter can clearly see a candidate, their symbol, and be able to cast a vote for the candidate of their choice,” he said.

With the EC releasing lists for MPs and Local Government leaders, candidates have now entered full campaign mode.

Elections for the President and Members of Parliament will take place on January 15, 2026

Contestants in areas with many rivals are increasing voter engagement to help supporters easily identify them on the ballot.

“First of all I have to remind them that when it’s time for voting, they must look for my symbol, which is a bus,” said Judith Abaho, an aspirant for Makindye East MP.

Election observers warn that crowded races require strong visual recognition. Charity Ahimbisibwe noted that voters must know a candidate by face and name to avoid mistakes.

According to the EC, Presidential and Parliamentary elections will take place on January 15, 2026, opening a three-week election cycle for national and local positions.

PWDs and Special Interest Group councillors will vote on January 19, 2026, while District Chairpersons and the Lord Mayor will be elected on January 22, 2026.

The process will close with elections for Regional Youth Representatives on February 6, 2026.