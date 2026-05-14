10 groups set for the Neon Raves in Gulu

The successful crews will now prepare for the regional finale scheduled for Sunday, May 17

The successful crews will now prepare for the regional finale scheduled for Sunday, May 17

The road to the Tusker Lite Neon Raves finale in Gulu is officially set after a competitive weekend of auditions that saw dance crews from across Northern Uganda battle for a place on the big stage.

The road to the Tusker Lite Neon Raves finale in Gulu is officially set after a competitive weekend of auditions that saw dance crews from across Northern Uganda battle for a place on the big stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held over the weekend, the auditions drew impressive participation from crews across Gulu and neighbouring districts, turning the selection process into a vibrant showcase of rhythm, creativity and youthful expression.

From high-energy street routines to Afro-fusion choreography and amapiano-inspired performances, the stage reflected the diversity of dance culture thriving in the region.

The successful crews will now prepare for the regional finale scheduled for Sunday, May 17, at Password Lounge, where they will compete for top honours under the Tusker Lite Neon Raves banner.

Among the crews that qualified are Visually Impaired Gang from Omoro, Titan Dance Family and Sky Dancers from Bweyale, Kingdom Dancers and PP Dance Crew from Lira, as well as Dance Nature Academy (DNA), Flex Jamz Dancers, Gloan Fleva, Impactors Dance Unit (IDU), and Pearl 211 Dance Crew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each crew brought its own distinct energy during the auditions, with many using dance not only as performance but as storytelling and identity.

The presence of crews from districts like Omoro, Lira and Bweyale also highlighted the growing regional appeal of the Neon Raves platform, proving that talent continues to emerge far beyond the major urban centres.

Judges Ocaya Daniel and Omwoya Denis had the difficult task of narrowing down the competition, assessing not just choreography and technique, but originality, stage presence and crowd engagement.

Speaking after the auditions, judge Ocaya Daniel said, “The competition in Gulu was intense because every crew came prepared and determined to stand out. What impressed us most was the confidence and originality. Some crews were not just dancing, they were telling stories through movement, and that is what makes a performance memorable. The finale will be even tougher because the standard is already very high.”

Since its launch earlier this year, the Tusker Lite Neon Raves has grown into one of Uganda’s most exciting youth culture platforms, moving from city to city in search of the country’s best dance crews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Hoima, the competition stood out for its theatrical performances, including Batman-inspired costumes that brought drama to the stage. Masaka delivered one of the most talked-about moments with an all-girl crew that stole the spotlight and won over audiences.

In Mbarara, the Neon Raves merged with the Mbarara City Marathon, creating a unique blend of sport, music and dance, while Arua brought a distinct cultural identity through homegrown DJs, soukous rhythms and an electric crowd that turned the city into one of the season’s standout editions.

Gulu now steps into that spotlight, and expectations are high. Known for its vibrant nightlife and deeply rooted music culture, the city offers the perfect backdrop for a finale that promises both fierce competition and electric entertainment.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager said, “Gulu has shown incredible enthusiasm and talent from the auditions alone. The diversity of crews and the passion they brought to the stage proved that Northern Uganda has a strong and exciting dance culture. We are looking forward to a finale that will not only showcase the best crews, but also celebrate the energy and creativity that defines this region.”

As May 17 approaches, all eyes are on Password Lounge, where dance, music and community will come together under neon lights for what promises to be another unforgettable chapter in the Tusker Lite Neon Raves journey.

Advertisement