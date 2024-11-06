Trump elected United States President, beating Kamala Harris

Trump, who first won the presidency in 2016 against Hillary Clinton with his “Make America Great Again” slogan, lost re-election to President Joe Biden in 2020.

However, he returned to the political stage with a nearly two-year campaign in 2024, promising to “Make America Great Once Again.”

His campaign highlighted his record from his first term, contrasting it with what he characterised as the failures of the Biden-Harris administration, particularly in relation to inflation and immigration issues.

After officially announcing his bid on 15th November 2022, Trump faced a crowded Republican primary field but quickly emerged as the frontrunner. He won each primary and received endorsements from all his former GOP competitors. His campaign initially targeted President Biden, who had intended to seek re-election. However, Biden withdrew from the race in July 2024 following a challenging debate with Trump, where he faced pressure from Democrat insiders to step down. Biden’s departure from the race left Harris as the Democratic nominee.

During the campaign, Trump survived two assassination attempts, the second of which occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Trump was struck by a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear while presenting a chart on immigration statistics. He later credited the chart for saving his life, as it deflected the bullet's trajectory.