Secret Service agent fired for suggesting sex in Obama’s bathroom

Koryeah Dwanyen, the girlfriend of the Secret Service Agent simply identified as “Dale”, revealed this racy story in her self-published memoir, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma.

'No one will know'

In the book, the agent, while assigned to the Obamas’ security detail, sent Dwanyen “several photographs” of the former first family’s beachfront mansion, a week before inviting her over.

This was on November 6 2022, while Michelle and Barack were away.

“No one will know. If anything,” Dwanyen claims Dale said. “I’m the one who could get in trouble.”

She then said the agent invited her to get wet with him, in more ways than one, in the former first lady’s bathroom.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama’s] bathroom, like a mile-high club,” Dwanyen says Dale said.

He then went further

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” she said Dale told her.

Dwanyen says Dale photographed Alicia Keys’ house, Steven Spielberg’s boats, Melinda Gates, Tyler Perry and Amal Clooney sharing intimate details about former US vice president Mike Pence.

He was assigned to the silver-haired politician’s protective detail during the first Trump Administration.

Dwaynen claims she tried to report the errant agent to his higher ups, arguing that his behaviour was in violation of his professional code of ethics.

She eventually ended up face-to-face with the Inspection Division of the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility. After investigations were made, Dale was fired.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said.

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for.”