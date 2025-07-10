CCBU and Joe Walker unite to drive road safety through community action

Boda boda riders – one of the most vulnerable groups on Uganda’s roads – were the focus of a road safety campaign supported by Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), which took place on July 5.

CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Group, served as the official hydration partner for the 2025 Boda Boda Road Safety Walk, another Joe Walker initiative.

The 21km walk, which covered key locations across Kampala, formed part of an ongoing national advocacy campaign aimed at reducing road traffic fatalities.

Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Manager at CCBU, says: "Rwenzori Mineral Water provided essential hydration support throughout the walk, ensuring that all participants, from riders and campaigners to partners, stayed refreshed and energised across the day’s journey.”

Throughout the walk, participants visited major boda boda stages to host structured engagements, distribute reflective gear, and demonstrate safety practices.

“At CCBU, we are committed to operating with integrity, creating shared value for our business and the communities we call home,” said Magoola.

“Aligned to our vision to Refresh Africa and Create Shared Value, we strengthen our social licence to operate, ensuring our business creates lasting positive impact.