United States donates Shs 20 billion hospital to support Ugandan health care

This advanced 22-bed facility comes equipped with specialised suites for dental and surgical care and is designed for rapid deployment, addressing regional peacekeeping needs, humanitarian emergencies, and medical crises.

The hospital marks the second of its kind donated by the United States to Uganda. The first UN Level 2 hospital was instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a crucial role in the country’s response and saving thousands of lives, including those of civilians.

UPDF trained on deployment

From October 14 to 29, 2024, soldiers from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) underwent rigorous training at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capabilities Center in Jinja.

The comprehensive programme equipped them with the necessary skills to efficiently set up, operate, and dismantle the hospital, ensuring that it can be swiftly deployed in emergencies.

U.S. Ambassador William Popp underscored the significance of this contribution. “This initiative reflects the United States’ dedication to enhancing health care and humanitarian response capabilities as part of the more than 60-year partnership with the Ugandan people,” Ambassador Popp stated.

The delivery of this hospital is part of a broader U.S. commitment to supporting Uganda’s health sector through defence and security cooperation.

The majority of these efforts directly benefit Ugandan citizens, focusing heavily on health programs.