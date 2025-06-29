Veteran radio host Claire Choppa passes on  

Veteran media personality from Western Uganda, Claire Choppa, is dead.

Claire, a reputed journalist, radio host and executive, passed away on Saturday night after a brief hospitalisation, according to family members.

It is reported that she succumbed to a hypertension-related complication.

Claire had been admitted to Divine Mercy Clinic in Mbarara, where she breathed her last.

Born Claire Caroline Ekiyasimire, from Bugangari in Rukungiri district, the deceased was one of the most revered media personalities in the region.

Claire Choppa

She rose through the media ranks, working among others as a mid-morning show host on Vision Group’s Radio West.

She was later elevated to serve as the station manager.